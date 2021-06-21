Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,960 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $10,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,164,000 after purchasing an additional 463,262 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,974,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,162,000 after acquiring an additional 299,878 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 17,325.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 144,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 143,632 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,210.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 50,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 46,971 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $843,000.

Shares of IDV stock opened at $32.30 on Monday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.14.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

