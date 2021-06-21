Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $12.84 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $12,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $54.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.58. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

