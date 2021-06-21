Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 18,177 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $73.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $77.32.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

