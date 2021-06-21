B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Neil Reeder Sells 14,638 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$82,411.94.

BTO opened at C$5.44 on Monday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$5.25 and a 52-week high of C$9.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.13.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$458.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares set a C$10.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.60.

B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

