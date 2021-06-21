Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) PT Lowered to $37.00

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AZRE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

AZRE stock opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.