Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $4,361,462.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $3,179,573.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Axonics by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after buying an additional 568,745 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,093,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

AXNX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.29. The stock had a trading volume of 50,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,946. Axonics has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 9.50.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Analysts predict that Axonics will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

