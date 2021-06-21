Aviva PLC Sells 156 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,201,000 after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fortinet by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after acquiring an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after acquiring an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,494,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,590,000 after acquiring an additional 76,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $233.66 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $238.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.58. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.52.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

