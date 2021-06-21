Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 29,126 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 799,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,276.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 367,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 340,492 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of ADM opened at $60.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.56. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

