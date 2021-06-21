Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 134,070 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 134,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pinterest by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Pinterest by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,363 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,941,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,266,000 after acquiring an additional 687,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $74.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,236.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.07. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 26,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $1,829,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 654,566 shares of company stock valued at $44,919,532 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

