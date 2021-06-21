Aviva PLC Purchases 42,424 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 460.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,424 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,180,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,406,000 after buying an additional 95,560 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,344,000 after purchasing an additional 150,783 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $244.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $3,170,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,752 shares of company stock valued at $27,436,177. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

