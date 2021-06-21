Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.20.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $160.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $116.78 and a 52 week high of $168.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

