Avitas Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $74.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -526.96 and a beta of 2.58.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.58.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

