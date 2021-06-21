Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,634 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roelof Botha sold 67,887 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $6,354,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $229,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,198 shares of company stock worth $29,740,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.91.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $102.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.32. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.97.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

