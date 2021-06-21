Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $54.23 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.58.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.