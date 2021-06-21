Avitas Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,692,000 after buying an additional 2,148,260 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,122,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,492,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,461,000 after buying an additional 335,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $91.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.26. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $67.37 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

