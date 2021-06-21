Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,372 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in DexCom by 8.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in DexCom by 2.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total value of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,317 shares of company stock worth $20,044,335. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.35.

DXCM opened at $418.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.35.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

