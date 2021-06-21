Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4,458.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 284,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,863,000 after buying an additional 278,678 shares during the last quarter.

IWM opened at $224.16 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $136.29 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

