Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.67 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

KMB opened at $128.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

