Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXN opened at $325.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.36. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

