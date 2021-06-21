Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 41,591 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,591 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after acquiring an additional 94,401 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 59,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 462,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 78,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,000.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.01 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09.

