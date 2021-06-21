Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,454 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 68.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 165.0% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.05 and a one year high of $149.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

