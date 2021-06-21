Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Reaches $2.34 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $2.34 billion and approximately $55.83 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $13.55 or 0.00038593 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00220395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008024 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00035093 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011140 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,448.16 or 0.04124783 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 385,922,102 coins and its circulating supply is 172,418,164 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

