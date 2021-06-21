Audius Trading 32% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. Audius has a market capitalization of $90.31 million and $8.01 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded down 32% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00055903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00021826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $213.99 or 0.00669471 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00040753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00080045 BTC.

Audius Profile

AUDIO is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official website is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.