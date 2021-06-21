AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Tonya Austin Sells 2,620 Shares

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $200,063.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ATRC stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,628. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.69. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -69.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. Analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AtriCure by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $2,672,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AtriCure by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,101 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in AtriCure by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the first quarter worth $1,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.