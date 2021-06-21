Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $266.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.61. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of -75.94, a P/E/G ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.50.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

