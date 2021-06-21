At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $475.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to announce sales of $475.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $440.00 million and the highest is $515.20 million. At Home Group posted sales of $515.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

In other At Home Group news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $84,274.00. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,787 shares of company stock worth $1,956,969. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,191,000 after purchasing an additional 370,115 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 102,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 51,226 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HOME traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.75. 169,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,776. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.53.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on At Home Group (HOME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.