AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $12,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $58.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $153.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.