AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.33. AssetMark Financial reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,135.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,433 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,094,000 after acquiring an additional 231,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,128,000 after acquiring an additional 651,218 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,627,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,990,000 after acquiring an additional 159,852 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 854,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 185,905 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMK traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,929. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 145.22 and a beta of 1.15.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.