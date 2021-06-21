Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Aspen Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.29.

NASDAQ ASPU opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a market cap of $152.20 million, a PE ratio of -16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 393,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 322.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 311,111 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Group in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

