Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Aspen Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.29.
NASDAQ ASPU opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a market cap of $152.20 million, a PE ratio of -16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.16.
About Aspen Group
Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.
