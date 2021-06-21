Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives $14.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.
Shares of Aspen Group stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $13.16.
Aspen Group Company Profile
Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.
Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.