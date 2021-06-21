Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives $14.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Aspen Group stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $13.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

