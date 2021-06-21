ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. ASD (BTMX) has a total market cap of $294.04 million and approximately $519,551.00 worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00059115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00023898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.07 or 0.00746476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00043988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00083155 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Profile

ASD (BTMX) (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD (BTMX) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD (BTMX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

