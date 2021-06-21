Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) General Counsel Sells $31,625.44 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RCUS traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $23.51. 1,158,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,664. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $42.36.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. Analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.