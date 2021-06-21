Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,482,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,575 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.36% of Arch Capital Group worth $210,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

