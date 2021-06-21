Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is L & S Advisors Inc’s Largest Position

L & S Advisors Inc cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.9% of L & S Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $2,791,000. Bank of The West grew its position in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 460,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,221,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Apple by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 123,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 42,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.46 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.