Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 70.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66,255 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 110,035 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 62,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 19.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 80.75, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,861.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,270.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

