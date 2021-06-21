Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) CFO Sells $70,417.44 in Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Beldin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02.

NYSE AIRC traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $48.42. The stock had a trading volume of 794,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.04.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIRC. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

