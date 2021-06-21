Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

TSE ATE opened at C$3.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.13. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$3.05 and a 52-week high of C$7.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$195.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.83.

In related news, Director Daniel Marcel Legault sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$300,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 755,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,026,207.18.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

