Analyzing Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) & Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Cortexyme’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A -$250.22 million ($2.08) -11.77 Cortexyme N/A N/A -$76.85 million ($2.63) -20.42

Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allogene Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortexyme has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Cortexyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics N/A -20.65% -18.72% Cortexyme N/A -45.84% -42.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allogene Therapeutics and Cortexyme, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics 0 1 10 0 2.91 Cortexyme 2 1 3 0 2.17

Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $45.14, suggesting a potential upside of 84.41%. Cortexyme has a consensus target price of $43.33, suggesting a potential downside of 19.30%. Given Allogene Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Allogene Therapeutics is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.6% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Cortexyme shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics beats Cortexyme on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL. The company also develops ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma. In addition, it is developing ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-819, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; ALLO-605, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma; ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc.; Servier; Cellectis S.A.; and Notch Therapeutics Inc., as well as clinical trial collaboration agreement with SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. It also has a strategic collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the preclinical and clinical investigation of allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. Cortexyme, Inc. has a partnership with Parkinson Study Group. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

