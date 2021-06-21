Analysts Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target at $321.11

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $321.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Wix.com alerts:

NASDAQ WIX opened at $299.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.39. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $213.12 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,220 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $352,236,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 244.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,321 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,784,000 after acquiring an additional 652,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $93,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.