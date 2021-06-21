Analysts Set Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) PT at $6.00

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UBX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.24. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

