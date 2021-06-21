Analysts Set Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) PT at €28.63

Shares of Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €28.63 ($33.68).

Several research firms have weighed in on UN01. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €30.60 ($36.00) on Friday. Uniper has a 1-year low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 1-year high of €32.18 ($37.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.