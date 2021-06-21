Analysts Set U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Price Target at $12.40

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USX shares. Bank of America raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $353,651.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $482,051 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,559,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $11,640,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 88,796 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3,741.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 746,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 726,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $7,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,224. The firm has a market cap of $483.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.71.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $450.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.68 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 1.72%. Analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

