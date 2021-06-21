Analysts Set U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Price Target at $12.40

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USX shares. Bank of America raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.
In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $353,651.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $482,051 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:USX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,224. The firm has a market cap of $483.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.71.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $450.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.68 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 1.72%. Analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 1 EPS for the current year.
About U.S. Xpress Enterprises
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
