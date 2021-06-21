Analysts Set M&G plc (LON:MNG) PT at GBX 225.60

M&G plc (LON:MNG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 225.60 ($2.95).

Several research firms recently commented on MNG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on M&G from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, insider Clive Adamson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £1,185 ($1,548.21). Also, insider John W. Foley sold 6,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £14,364.15 ($18,766.85).

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 238.80 ($3.12) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 229.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 3.93. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32).

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

