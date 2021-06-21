Analysts Set Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Target Price at $39.18

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.