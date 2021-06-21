Analysts Set Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Target Price at €35.56

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €35.56 ($41.83).

BOSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €45.61 ($53.66) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €42.24. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €48.90 ($57.53). The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

