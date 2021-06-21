Analysts Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Target Price at $459.35

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $459.35.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.49, for a total transaction of $388,968.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,317 shares of company stock worth $20,044,335. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 11.1% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 77.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in DexCom by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,445 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 28,545 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $418.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

