Analysts Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Price Target at $22.08

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.05. 5,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,338. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Delek US has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek US will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Delek US by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 913,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after acquiring an additional 84,795 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Delek US by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 1,132.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 176,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 104,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.