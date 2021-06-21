Analysts Set CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target at $18.38

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

CURI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CuriosityStream by 461.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

