Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for LendingClub (LC)

6/18/2021 – LendingClub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

6/16/2021 – LendingClub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

6/10/2021 – LendingClub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

6/9/2021 – LendingClub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

6/3/2021 – LendingClub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

5/27/2021 – LendingClub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

5/25/2021 – LendingClub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

5/18/2021 – LendingClub was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

5/12/2021 – LendingClub was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

4/29/2021 – LendingClub had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of LC opened at $18.71 on Monday. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.79.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 779,229 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $30,005.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,280 shares in the company, valued at $962,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and have sold 10,810 shares valued at $160,003. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,482,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,096,000 after buying an additional 301,833 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth approximately $99,447,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LendingClub by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,889,000 after buying an additional 1,803,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LendingClub by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,854,000 after buying an additional 55,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

