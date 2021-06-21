Analysts Offer Predictions for Hexcel Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on HXL. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $60.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -209.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Hexcel by 112.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6,248.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

